Country Fest Wexford will be bigger and better in 2023

After last year’s inaugural event, Country Fest Wexford returns to Wexford Racecourse this August 13 from 1-7 p.m. and features some of Ireland’s biggest performers. Headlining this year is Mike Denver, The Conquerors, Gerry Guthrie, Louise Morrissey, Brendan and Emily Shine, Clodagh Lawlor, the Ennis brothers, the T & N Dance Band, and Lorraine Rankin. Last years event attracted a huge crowd on the day who rocked the dance floor from start to finish.

Due to the success of last year’s Country Fest, a bigger dance floor and extra seating have been made available for the 2023 show, this is in addition to on-site food and bar, children’s playground area and face-painting. While card payments will be facilitated organisers have advised those attending the event to carry some cash on the day if you intend to purchase refreshments.

There will be free car parking on site and the gates will open at 12 p.m. on the day. “Country music enthusiasts are encouraged to arrive early to get their spot close to the dance floor and to soak up the great atmosphere ahead of the music starting at 1 p.m.,” said organiser Shane Sinnott.

The charity partner for this year’s festival is the RNLI. Tickets are currently on sale at countryfestwexford.ie. Children under 12 do not require a ticket.