Will there be a new performance venue at Crescent Quay, Wexford in time for next year's Fleadh?

Labour councillor George Lawlor didn’t hide his concern after learning that a planned new modular performance space at Crescent Quay which is earmarked as a Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann venue in Wexford town next year, is to be delivered by the County Council’s Special Projects team.