Councillor disputes Wexford homeless figures – ‘I could present that number from Rosslare alone’

Aontú councillor Jim Codd felt that figures presented by Wexford County Council’s homeless services for last month's county council meeting did not accurately reflect the scale of the problem in the model county.

Figures quoted by Cllr Codd at the meeting stated that 42 persons/family units were in Emergency Accommodation, including 15 children.

"I don’t believe for a second that’s the number,” he said. “I’m convinced I could present that number in the Rosslare District alone. How many have been turned away? That’s what I’d like to know. I believe the number would be significant.”

Cllr Codd did not receive an answer to his question, but was adamant that a lot of people were falling through the cracks in the system, be it sofa surfing or entire families living in a parents’ box room.