Councillor adamant that ‘somebody will be killed’ on busy Wexford road

Independent councillor Ger Carthy was extremely eager to get the results of a traffic and speed review of Tagoat at the April meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District.

Long campaigning for action in relation to the speed at which large volumes of traffic pass through Tagoat village on the main N25 to and from Rosslare Harbour, Cllr Carthy feels there will be dire consequences if action is not taken.

"Could we have results in relation to the speed of trucks travelling through the village there?” he asked District Engineer Mark Collins. “I’m sure it would make interesting reading. I'd like the headline figure of the biggest speeds clocked. I think it’s time An Garda Síochána properly enforced the speed limits on that stretch. Otherwise, somebody will be killed in Tagoat.”

Mr Collins disappointed the councillor by responding that he did not have the report yet, but that he would pass on details as soon as possible.

"There is a significant speed issue there though," he conceded, while also undertaking to do a separate speed review outside the local primary school.