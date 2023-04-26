Controversial Wexford pig farm found in breach of regulations by An Bord Pleanala

A pig farm which has caused an “unseemly smell” for nearby residents for years has been found in breach of planning regulations by An Bord Pleanala (ABP). The farm in Killuger, near Killinick, is run by Premier Pigs Ltd and has been in operation since 2017, however, during that time it has been the subject of numerous complaints from those living in the vicinity who have argued it has been guilty of an “intensification of use” by exceeding its limit of two thousand pigs.

In September 2021 Wexford County Council (WCC) submitted a case to ABP which concerned two key issues; whether the current use of the existing agricultural shed to house pigs is a change of use and whether the additional floor area, the construction of slatted tanks, the raised ground level and the addition of concrete ramp is or is not development or is or is not exempted development.

And now, following its investigation, ABP has ruled in favour of the local authority.

In a report dated April 19, 2023 ABP concluded that “the use of the subject shed for agricultural use, which includes the storage of pigs, is an intensification of use based on the increased floor area of the shed above the permitted size of development which amounts to a material change of use and hence development”.

In light of that discovery, ABP said that given its findings it is “not clear that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or an Appropriate Assessment of the development is not required. Therefore, the development cannot avail of any exemptions that might otherwise be available for use of a building for agricultural purposes”.

An Environmental Impact Assessment has long since been called for by both residents and local councillors, with the main crux of their complaints being the strength of the odour created by the farm throughout the year. Indeed, in October of last year Premier Pigs Ltd were convicted and fined €500 under the Air Pollution Act in Wexford District Court after a case was brought against it by the local council. The pig farm was charged for offences dated between April 27, 2020 and May 28, 2020 for causing or permitting “an emission from the premises in such a quantity or in such a manner as to be a nuisance”.

The ABP report also found that “the construction of additional floor area and the construction of a ramp is development and is not exempted development” and that “the construction of slatted tanks and the raising of the ground level is development and is not exempted development”.

Describing it as a “good win” for the residents living locally, Councillor Lisa McDonald said the onus was now on WCC to take the appropriate measures to shut the farm down.

“They (Premier Pigs Ltd) now need to apply for planning and/or the council takes enforcement proceedings. If they apply for planning it will be costly as they will have to obtain an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS),” she said. “It’s a good win for the residents who have been battling with and suffering the unseemly smell for years. Now the moral duty is on the council to do the right thing and bring enforcement proceedings.”

Explaining that any new planning application submitted by Premier Pigs Ltd will have to be for a smaller farm, Cllr McDonald said it was possible WCC could pass the application directly to ABP.

“It’s very possible the council could refuse to deal with it which would then see it returned to ABP. You can’t do an EIA on something that should have been done in the first place - ie; on something that’s already there. Therefore it will require a temporary license application. The council don’t deal with those - so it will go straight to ABP.”

Her Rosslare colleague, Cllr Ger Carthy, went a step further, calling for the farm to be shut down while a new planning application was processed.

“This is a good day for the community of Killinick and the surrounding areas who’ve had to suffer the stench coming out of the pig farm for a number of years,” he said. “Due to a loophole in the planning process WCC had to call in the assistance of ABP and now that its found the farm to be in breach of the regulations I’m calling on WCC to enforce the legislation.

“This now needs to be expedited, not only that I believe the farm needs to be shut down immediately while it applies for planning permission. It’s disappointing WCC didn’t have the teeth to deal with the issue originally but it can enforce a closure now and give the people in these areas some respite from the stench coming into the summer.”