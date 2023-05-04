Construction work finally under way for new Rosslare nursing home

Work has begun to construct a nursing home on the site of the old Great Southern Hotel in Rosslare Harbour.

Having seen a number of delays, the hum of machinery is audible and newly erected scaffolding visible on the site of the old Great Southern Hotel in Rosslare Harbour as work began on constructing a new nursing home consisting of more than 90 rooms.

While it’s been nearly two and a half years since the project was first revealed by developers Domal Construction, the presence of construction workers on site in Rosslare Harbour comes as a great reassurance to the local community with work scheduled to be completed by September of next year.

With the former hotel having fallen into a shocking state of disrepair and attracting issues with anti-social behaviour, the full transformation of the site is eagerly awaited.

Independent councillor Ger Carthy has been active in liaising with the developer Murt Doran and his crew in recent times and he’s delighted to finally see activity at the site.

"This is a massively welcome development for Rosslare Harbour,” he said. “It carries wonderful employment opportunity, not just in the construction, but also with the operators going forward.”

Cllr Carthy said that plans for apartments and independent living units on the site of the old Tuskar House were progressing too and he noted that there’s a renewed optimism around the Harbour.

“It really is a case that a rising tide lifts all boats down here," he said. “Slowly but surely, we’re attempting to right the wrong of the years of neglect that Rosslare Harbour has seen.”