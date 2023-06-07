Concerns that National Children’s Hospital spend could delay Wexford General works – ‘Minister Donnelly must take responsibility’

The Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council has expressed grave concerns that the government might “pull” vital replacement and expansion works at Wexford General Hospital as a result of the spiralling costs around the National Children’s Hospital.

In recent days, the HSE admitted that a lack of clarity around the costs of the new children’s hospital could have “a significant impact on the remainder of the Capital Programme and Capital Plan 2023”.

The HSE has stated that plans for Wexford General have been revised following the devastating fire that ripped through the building back in March and while fire restoration works are being prioritised, it’s been stated that this could carry “knock-on effects for other projects” such as long awaited 96 ward block and an MRI scanner, which the people of Wexford fundraised €250,000 towards.

The HSE has stated that the National Children’s Hospital spend will “continue to be re-profiled” and that “any future fluctuation in expenditure will influence the remainder of the HSE capital programme”.

Cllr Lawlor believes this is worrying news for Wexford.

“It would be incredible and unacceptable if Government pulled the replacement works on Wexford General Hospital as a result of its failure to properly project manage the spending on the National Children’s Hospital,” he said.

“There are massive implications for other projects nationwide as a result of successive failures in the Department of Health. As well as the replacement works, Wexford General Hospital has long been promised an additional 97 beds to keep up with the need of the area.

"Moving the funds allocated for specific health projects like Wexford General Hospital to plug the gap for the Children’s Hospital is not the way to do business and is absolutely unacceptable. If projects like Wexford General Hospital are being delayed now, it means if they go ahead next year others will then be delayed. They can’t spend the money twice.

Cllr Lawlor and his Labour Party colleagues are now calling on a full explanation from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and a definitive statement on the likely impacts on projects like Wexford General.

“We need to understand how the Minister and his Department lost control of the costs of the Children’s Hospital,” Cllr Lawlor said. “People in Wexford should not be paying the price for poor management. It is short-sighted and ultimately it will put lives at risk and will not be countenanced.

"The huge rise in costs for the Children's Project due to the failure of the Minister and his Department is now making the situation for other health projects like Wexford General Hospital worse. I am calling on Minister Donnelly to outline to the people of Wexford how this will be controlled."