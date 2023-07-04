Cocktails and canapes the order of the day at Business After Hours event at Wexford Arts Centre

At the County Wexford Chamber Business After Hours event in Wexford Art Centre on Thursday evening were Brendan Stamp, James Stamp and John Scannell

At the County Wexford Chamber Business After Hours event in Wexford Art Centre on Thursday evening were Elizabeth White, Olive Power, Jerry Foley and Anita Power

At the County Wexford Chamber Business After Hours event in Wexford Art Centre on Thursday evening were Barry Madigan and Sean Thompson

At the County Wexford Chamber Business After Hours event in Wexford Art Centre on Thursday evening were John Everett, Helen McLean and Rosemary Hayes

New-look Wexford Arts Centre hosted a Business After Hours event for local business people and members of Wexford Chamber who enjoyed a tour of the refurbished building along with performances specially staged for their entertainment.

Guests mingled over cocktails and canapes in the Arts Centre and on the patio of the newly-upgraded Cornmarket building to the sound of music by the Kevin Lawlor trio featuring Kevin Lawlor on drums, Florian Kockott on bass and Carole Nelson on piano, accompanied by special guest Melanie O’ Reilly on vocals.

Visitors were given the opportunity to try out creative sound and print art workshops with Ruth Gallagher and Deirdre Buttimer and were treated to a preview of the exhibition Walking in the Way by artists Pauline Cummins and Frances Mezzetti in the main gallery spaces.

They learned about Red Moon Theatre’s after-school drama classes, met Little Artists Club facilitators Jeni Roddy and Bríd Colloton along with Aileen Donohue and Pete McCamley of the Mini Maestros parent and toddler programme.

Arts Centre chairperson Rosemary Hartigan welcomed Chamber members and encouraged them to support the centre as a corporate sponsor, member or Friend.

Executive director Elizabeth Whyte introduced a video about wide-ranging activities in the building and the upcoming summer programme, asking everyone to consider the Arts Centre as a venue when they are hosting events.