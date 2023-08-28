Coast Guard required to stretcher camper from Wexford beach in the early hours of the morning

The Kilmore Quay unit of the Irish Coast Guard were required to leap into action in the early hours of Sunday morning, to assist with a casualty on a remote part of the beach at Ballyteige Bay.

A man aged in his 50s reportedly suffered a back injury while camping with friends at the beach, and the assistance of the National Ambulance Service was sought.

The remote location in which the men were camping posed a major difficulty and it proved impossible for the ambulance to access. The Coast Guard’s assistance was sought shortly after 5.30 a.m.

Using their 4x4 vehicles, the Coast Guard transported paramedics to the casualty on the beach and they were able to tend to him and provide pain relief before securing him on a stretcher and getting him back to the ambulance.

Thankfully, due to the nature of the injuries, the assistance of the Coast Guard helicopter was not required in this instance and the man was transported by ambulance to Wexford General Hospital for further treatment. He was expected to make a full recovery.

The NAS coordinated multi-agency response once again served to highlight the level of cooperation between the emergency services and thankfully on this occasion it was a positive outcome.