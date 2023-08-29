Closure of historic Wexford bridge extended as complications could bring total cost to €2.5 million

Project hits stumbling block just three months after it was said to be ‘on time and on budget’

Wexford County Council has confirmed that the closure of The Deeps Bridge at Killurin has been extended by another two months after restoration works there hit some major complications which could add up to €500,000 onto the initial €2million cost.

The historic bridge has been closed to traffic since January with specialised re-enforcement work ongoing and locals have had to get used to lengthy diversions.

Hopes that the re-opening of the bridge would coincide with schools returning were dashed as Wexford County Council confirmed on Tuesday that the closure is to be significantly extended.

Just three months ago, Fianna Fáil councillor Garry Laffan said that it was his understanding that vital works on the bridge were proceeding “on time and on budget” despite rumours to the contrary.

However, it now appears those initial rumours may have carried some weight as the extent of the complications facing the contractors were laid bare this week.

"The reality is that when they got down into the bridge there was a lot more concrete repair to be done than had initially been envisaged,” Cllr Laffan said. “They’ve had to get extra funding from the Department of Transport to finish the job and, in fairness, that money has been made available. You can see even by the scaffolding that this is a very specialist job.”

In terms of an overspend, Cllr Laffan said that the additional work is likely to cost between €300,000 and €500,000 above the initial budget of around €2 million.

"Unfortunately for locals, this does mean an extended inconvenience," he said. “The bridge has been closed since January, so people have grown used to the diversions at this stage, but I absolutely understand that it will be frustrating for locals.

"Ultimately though, this is one of the bigger projects funded by the Department of Transport and it needed to be done. It’s about future-proofing the bridge for another hundred years and I think overall this is a good news story and it will be a good thing in the long run.”