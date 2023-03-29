Cllr George Lawlor sees motion for ‘fair deal style’ retrofitting scheme passed at Labour Party conference

A fair deal scheme to help people retrofit their homes and, in turn, mitigate climate change has been proposed by Wexford councillor George Lawlor at the Labour Party Conference in Cork. While the current Home Energy Grants Scheme offers up to 50 per cent of the cost of retrofitting, “securing and matching funding is often a serious and insurmountable impediment to many who wish to avail of it” argued Cllr Lawlor.

The fair deal scheme in operation in the medical sector sees applicants pay a certain amount towards the total cost of nursing home care and HSE pays the balance and Cllr Lawlor called on the government to introduce a similar scheme for those wishing to retrofit their homes.

“Right across the country, buildings account for a staggering 49 per cent of energy consumption,” he said. “Individually, most homeowners pay more than necessary to cover utility bills as a result of poor insulation, inefficient and fossil fuel dependent heating systems amongst a range of other things. By retrofitting your home, not only will you reduce your own energy bills, you will also contribute to the reduction of national energy consumption, and obviously in turn help to mitigate climate change.”

Currently the National Home Energy Upgrade Scheme provides a grant of up to 50 per cent of the cost of a typical deep retrofit to a B2 BER standard.

"To be fair this is substantial grant aid and can be the difference between people getting the work done or shying away from it,” continued Cllr Lawlor. “The difficulty however for many people is getting access to the matching funding or the 50 per cent balance required to get the job done. In many instances the required €30,000-€50,000 is simply impossible to source. Quite frankly for many you may as well be looking for €1m. The simply haven’t got it and yet their need is greatest as they are the very ones who need to reduce their energy bills and be taken out of fuel poverty.”

With climate change a consistent source of concern and the government targeting a 50 per cent drop in carbon emissions by 2030, the Wexford councillor said every effort should be made to help people retrofit their homes.

“The benefits are clear to see: better quality and more efficient homes, and a lower dependence on fossil fuels which, in turn, assists our drive for our 2030 commitments on climate change. The risk to the government is minimal as the return would come as a charge on a much better quality higher value home committed to by the homeowner just as is the case with the Fair Deal Scheme. It benefits people who need it when they need it.”

Cllr Lawlor’s motion was subsequently passed by delegates.