Claims Wexford tourist attraction to be transformed into refugee centre dismissed as ‘absolute and utter nonsense’

A screengrab from the video posted on the Ordinary Irishman YouTube channel, which claimed Johnstown Castle was to be transformed into a refugee centre.

The management of Johnstown Castle Estate have dismissed as “total nonsense” claims circulating online that the historic building is on the cusp of being transformed into a refugee centre.

In recent days, a video created by a “citizen journalist” going by the name of “Ordinary Irishman” has been widely shared across social media platforms in which he claims that the iconic building and tourist attraction is set to house “hundreds of foreign men”.

The video gained particular traction among a far-right, anti-immigration element online, however, the general manager of Johnstown Castle Estate Museum and Gardens Brenda Comerford says that the claims are totally unfounded and untrue.

“We were horrified by this,” she said. “It’s total nonsense. We know absolutely nothing about this person or the claims he’s making. It’s a complete mystery to us and the comments being made around this video are absolutely horrific. This type of thing should be a criminal offence.”

Ms Comerford says that they have been inundated with calls and messages since the video was posted online, but is firm that the claims are “absolute and utter nonsense”.

She says that the man in the video turned up and took a public tour, during which he began to film footage. He was eventually asked to stop filming for security reasons and the privacy of the tour guide and others in attendance on the tour.

In the video, the man – who claims to be “reporting on stories the establishment media won’t touch” – outlines the history of Johnstown and its significance as a tourist attraction before making claims in relation to migrants.

“A source contacted this channel through my Facebook account, to let me know that Johnstown Castle has been selected to be a refugee centre,” he said. “This is not official in that there are no records or minutes of this decision in any meetings, but it has been discussed and more or less agreed upon in private meetings in the corridors of power by government officials.

He goes on to claim that the “tourism sector in Wexford will suffer a massive blow and on top of that it is very likely that hundreds of foreign men will be warehoused in a small parish outside of Co Wexford”.

He signs off his video by saying: “It must be stopped or the future of Ireland will be filled with violence and division.”

Despite being untrue, the video has gained significant traction on Twitter in particular and has been widely shared, particularly by those of a far-right, anti-immigration viewpoint.

The video was also referenced at Monday’s meeting of Wexford County Council. Having been openly critical of International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) in the past, Sinn Féin councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin said that a “deficit of information” meant that nobody knows what to believe any more.

“We have IPAS accommodation centres popping up with a complete deficit of information,” he said . “I received a video suggesting that Johnstown Castle was going to be transformed into a refugee centre.”

Cllr Ó Súilleabháin’s reference to the video was met with derision in the council chamber, by some colleagues who dismissed it as nonsense.

“The deficit of information allows videos like this to circulate though,” Cllr Ó Súilleabháin said. He then proceeded to pull out a letter that had been submitted to all elected representatives by a “concerned group”.

Containing three pages of signatures, the letter stated: “We are a group of people living in Wexford who are concerned that you may not be defending our interests by allowing migrants into our country without documentation and, consequently, without being properly vetted”.

It went on to criticise a perceived inability to “have rational debate on defending our country when it comes to allowing un-vetted and illegal migrants into our towns, villages and communities”.

A list of 22 questions were attached to the letter, including questions in relation to the numbers of migrants due to be housed at Slaney Manor, how many migrants are set to be “able-bodied young men” and the religious background of those being accommodated.

They also ask: “Can you guarantee that none of these migrants are or were affiliated to to any terrorist or criminal organisations?”

Cllr Ó Súilleabháin pulled out the list of questions, stating that he had submitted queries to IPAS via two Oireachtas members over a month ago but received no reply.

“People in our community are being ignored and disregarded,” he said. “Have we any plans to engage with local communities? I appreciate that the local authority is being bypassed by the Department of Integration, but what plans are in place to deal with these situations?”

Director of Services at Wexford County Council Amanda Byrne agreed that more communication was needed from the department.

“I’m happy to have a look at that list of questions and answer whatever I can,” she said. “In general, it needs to be explained what exactly people’s concerns are. We have found that in communities where centres have been opened, once there’s been that initial discussion, it’s been very positive.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there being circulated by those with an agenda to fuel division,” she concluded.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr George Lawlor expressed concerns at some of the views being given legitimacy by being shared, circulated and raised on the floor of Wexford County Council.

“I would have concerns that there’s a certain element of outliers who are concerned with rabble rousing when communities in Wexford are showing real leadership and empathy,” he said. “However, I would say that the Department (of Integration) have exacerbated this situation by creating an air of suspicion through non-engagement.

“We have areas in this county, such as Rosslare, which have been real beacons for those seeking refuge. There’s been tremendous interaction between the reception centres in Rosslare and the local community.”