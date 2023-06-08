Circus stunts, the science of flight, and wild ideas as Wexford prepares for Cruinniú na nÓg ‘23

Ireland’s national day of creativity for young people takes place this Saturday, June 10 and, as a county renowned for its artistic streak, Wexford will host a variety of fun and engaging events for children of all ages on the day. An initiative of Creative Ireland, Cruinniú na nÓg began in 2018 and has since become a much-anticipated date in the diary for parents and children alike, and this year’s event will provide young creatives with a whole host of workshops, classes, and sessions with some of the county’s foremost artists.

At 1 p.m. at the Wexford Arts Centre Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council (WCC) Councillor George Lawlor will open an exhibition featuring works from all 71 of the children who entered This is Art! This gallery of works will be on show in the Arts Centre throughout the day in a celebration of the young talent across Wexford.

In Gorey Library from 10 a.m. and Enniscorthy Library from 2 p.m. children aged 6-12 can learn about the science of flight as they design and make their own kites. In this workshop lasting 60 minutes, children will see how machines stay in the air and understand the science of flight. They will then design and make their own kite and test their prototypes. At the end of the workshop the teacher will also demonstrate a flying tea bag.

From 2.30 – 4 p.m. in New Ross Library The Explorer of the Imagination invites children 7-12 years to join her convoluted-self and the Wonderous Walter Wizard on more inspiring ‘flights of fancy’. Storytelling, story making, drama, crafting and lots of fun are the order of the day in this 90 minute action-packed creative arts workshop.

The children will create costume-pieces to suit, and then collaborate on a magnificent mini-performance based on their own imaginings inspired by the Explorer’s intrepid adventures through the Innerverse. At the end of their journey the children will go home with their costume pieces as well as an original illustration of the Explorer and Walter Wizard to colour in, with space to add their own character to the scene. They will also receive a copy of the excerpt from the Explorer’s Travelogue with a section to add their own account of the day’s adventures.

Also in New Ross, at the Library Park, Becci Whelan of 2 Many Dance Moves will host Feeling in Motion, a workshop will teach children how to express their emotions in an artistic way. Workshop participants will then have the opportunity to feature in the live dance performance. Suitable for children aged 3-7 years.

At Blackbird House in Foulksmills artists Karla Sanchez and David Begley will bring children on a journey through the elements in nature as they show budding artists to how agricultural materials can be used to make natural inks and pigments. Karla will reveal methods to make natural pigments using soil and clay which children will then use in their own compositions inspired by the farm surroundings and nature.

David will explore the different methods to make ink from tannins and natural materials such as alder cones and iron water and children can experiment with these inks to draw a portrait or two. This workshop takes place from 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.

Stories Without Words will give children the opportunity to join Red Moon Creative Arts Theatre for two hours of fun and imaginative exploration in a drama and music/sound-making workshop, Starting at 2 p.m. in the Wexford Arts Centre this workshop, designed for children aged 7-12, will show children how to use movement, musicality, facial expressions, physical action, percussion and, most of all, their creative minds to open out new ways to express and embrace those wild ideas.

With a short performance at the end, families are invited to cheer on participants as they present the results of their imaginative expedition.

At 10.30 a.m. at Wexford Library children can learn how to spin plates with juggler Brendan who will facilitate one-hour group workshops starting with how to spin your plates together. He will also perform and bring children into the exciting world of the circus, revealing how to juggle and do other super circus stunts.

Wexford’s Music Generation programme hosts two events for Cruinniú na nÓg the first of which takes place in the Presentation Arts Centre, Enniscorthy from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Uke ‘n Sing is a two-hour workshop which teaches 10-18-year-olds to play the ukulele. Led by experienced music instructors, this workshop is designed to be fun, engaging and accessible to all levels of skill. At the end of the workshop, you’ll get to showcase your newfound skills with a performance for your friends and family.

Later, at 2 p.m., Trad Jam takes place in the Irish National Heritage Park. Designed for 12-18-year-olds this musical event is the perfect opportunity to learn more about traditional music and meet other like-minded musicians. During the workshop, you’ll learn to play traditional tunes and explore the rhythms and melodies that make this genre of music so special.

At the end of the workshop, everyone will come together for a jam session, where you’ll have the chance to show off your new skills and play alongside your fellow musicians

For the younger children Claymazing in Wexford Library is a fun workshop featuring mess-free, air-drying modelling clay in multiple colours. The clay is specially designed to be non-toxic and easy to handle, so even young children can participate in the fun. The air-drying feature of the clay means that once the children have finished sculpting their creations, they simply need to let the clay dry naturally in the air. This takes place from 2-3 p.m.

The young scribes of Wexford are invited to join poet and writer Margaret Galvin for a creative writing workshop in Gorey Library at 2.15 p.m. Writers will explore sample texts to stimulate the imagination and a personal creative response. The texts will also support discussion and prompt an empathetic understanding of content. The session will be very relaxed. There will be an emphasis on fun with language, storytelling, and confidence-boosting activities with language.

From 1 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. the Wexford Youth Theatre, based in Bare Cheek’s Studios, holds two acting workshops. Each workshop will last 90 minutes and is suitable for ages 12+. All young people who are curious about dynamic and visual youth theatre that involves all the senses are invited to come along and experience a taster of drama and the creative process.

Lastly, the Tara Hill Art Trails project runs from 2.30 p.m. to 5.15 p.m. Two experienced artists and educators will facilitate six fun and engaging art projects outdoors. Children will explore digital spaces and the real spaces of Tara Hill through visual art, craft and biodiversity.

Book your place at these events at https://cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie/events/location/wexford/