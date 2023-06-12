Child sexual abuse service launches ‘hard-hitting’ campaign to fund its helpline

Having recently opened an outreach centre in Wexford town, a service which it hopes will reduce waiting times for families across the south east, Children at Risk Ireland (CARI) is now launching an appeal to help fund its child sexual abuse helpline. Costing €85,000 to run annually, and with no state funding available to support it, the helpline acts as “the first point of contact and support for anyone with concerns about child sexual abuse or sexualised behaviour” and takes calls from parents, professionals, and young people desperately in need of someone to talk to.

In order to fund this phone support line, CARI has launched a campaign in which it will ask 85 people, groups or businesses to raise €1,000 each. CARI’s Outreach Manager, Sonya Joyce says the campaign will be unflinching when it comes to documenting the importance of the service and the experiences of those using it.

“It will be a hard-hitting campaign based around our experience of operating our helpline and will be illustrated with anonymised quotes from helpline calls,” she says. “Parents struggle to cope when faced with the unimaginable horror that their child is being sexually abused. They also find it difficult to manage when their children display inappropriate sexualised behaviour. Our helpline gives them essential support but needs the public’s help to survive and expand.”

Ms Joyce says they’ve been heartened by the response to the campaign thus far.

“Before we even launched officially, we already had ten people lined up, myself include. If we could get three or four people from the Wexford area to sign up, that would be fantastic. We have a toolkit for each participant, and we will be supporting them on our social media channels too.”

Further help has come from CARI’s four official ambassadors, a group of people who can attest to the importance of not just the helpline but the child-centred therapy and support services for children, adolescents and families affected by child sexual abuse provided by the charity. Tony Delaney is the CEO of the SYS Group and a child sexual abuse survivor,

"As a child sexual abuse victim, I understand first-hand the impacts that it can have on a child’s life and into your adult life,” he said. “We know that children and their loved ones struggle to navigate the effects of the abuse. It often seems like there is nowhere to turn to for guidance or support and I believe CARI’s child sexual abuse helpline would assist the victim and their families voyage this trauma.”

Mr Delaney is joined by Irish rugby player, Eimear Considine; author and abuse survivor, Aisling Creegan; and influencer and university student, Destiny Ayo Vaughan. Eimear, who’s also a secondary school teacher, says she’s “delighted to be on board with CARI and support such a valuable charity, helping children and families in need. They do fantastic work but depend on funding to run their services.”

Aisling Creegan says the #CARIhelpline campaign will help people realise that child sexual abuse is not an historic issue. “Children in Ireland are facing sexual abuse every day. We need to stop brushing this under the carpet. No child deserves to be violated,” she said.

Destiny is appealing to the public to take time to learn about CARI and to donate to the Helpline Appeal campaign. “CARI is an organisation which has the resources to give children and their families a fighting chance to heal from something as traumatic as child sexual abuse.”

The CARI Helpline number is 0818 924567 and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. You can find out more about CARI on www.cari.ie or join the Helpline Appeal on www.cari.ie/helpline-appeal/ .