Champion boxer Dean Walsh visits Wexford’s Able-Disabled Club as it prepares for a night of music

The members of the Wexford Able-Disabled Club had a surprise visitor last week as they continued their preparations for their upcoming concert in Clonard Church this weekend. With rehearsals in full swing local boxer and current Irish champion Dean Walsh came in to see how things were progressing ahead of the big night.

“He was lovely, he was brilliant with the lads,” said Caroline Flanagan. “They love when visitors come to the club. He had just won a tournament and was happy to come and see them, he brought the trophy and they all held it. He said if he makes the Olympics he’ll come back to see them again.”

This Saturday evening the club perform on stage as part of ‘A Tune for Charity’, a concert organised to raise funds for the Able-Disabled Club.

“We’ll be performing with the Wexford Male Voice Choir and a choir from Wales. They asked us if we’d like host it and said we can use it as a fundraiser,” said Caroline. “Our members will perform three songs, they have chosen songs they like, songs that make them happy. You’ll have to wait until the night to find out what the songs are.”

The concert begins at 8 p.m., tickets are €10.