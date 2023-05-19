Chair of Wexford GAA questions commitment of supporters following U20s Leinster final loss – ‘we were outnumbered at least four to one’

The chair of Wexford GAA has called into question the level of support received by the county teams following the U20 hurlers defeat to Offaly on Wednesday night. Following Wexford’s narrow loss in the Leinster final decider in Carlow, GAA chair Micheál Martin noted how the purple and gold were outnumbered by “at least four to one” in the stands and how it felt like a home game for the Offaly players.

Speaking on South East Radio, Mr Martin said he was reluctant to be negative after such a valiant effort from the Wexford team but that he had to address the negativity which had begun to circulate in the county.

“I’m very disappointed for the lads that they didn’t get over the line, but I’m exceptionally proud of their efforts over the year,” he said. “I’m really disappointed for them and really disappointed in the level of support we brought to Dr Cullen Park last night, really, I think that’s something I have to say, we were outnumbered at least four to one, that’s really disappointing, I think the lads deserved a bigger support, I don’t like being negative but that’s something which has to be said.”

And he said this poor turnout was reflective of a deeper issue in Wexford GAA right now.

“There’s a little bit of negativity around the county at the moment, maybe a small bit of apathy, we as a county board have to look at it, it’s something we’ll have to examine. There’ll always be excuses but we need to start developing a culture of no excuses at Wexford GAA, we can always blame this or that for losing games; last night Offaly won by very small margins and one of those small margins was they brought a huge support, their captain said it was their 16th man, and I do think Wexford hurling people have to ask ‘how we couldn’t mobilise the forces to go and support the lads last night?’”

Responding to Mr Martin’s comments, host Alan Corcoran asked whether this negativity was born of a frustration with the senior team, with the tactics employed by Darragh Egan in a Championship campaign which has yet to catch fire?

“I don’t necessarily buy into that,” replied Mr Martin. “I stood in Nowlan Park last week (after the U20’s win against Kilkenny) and we had 400-500 people there. I want to reflect the views of those people. These are the die-hard fans who were in Carlow, not those who were commenting from the comfort of their arm-chair. Some of the commentary online and, to a degree, on your own show, was almost barstool punditry. I’ve spoken to some of the Wexford senior players who would be very frustrated with the level of negativity.

“We all share the frustration when we don’t win. We pride ourselves on mobilising the forces and getting out and supporting our team, these young guys have given absolutely everything, I don’t want to take away from that, but it’s time for us to ask the question in terms of ourselves, including the county board.”

To those who questioned the long-term goals set out by Wexford GAA, Mr Martin was adamant a plan was in place, a plan which would see many of those involved on Wednesday becoming mainstays on the senior panel.

“It’s important for people to know we have a very specific hurling plan, it’s all being covered and looked at by Wexford GAA, so I want to give supporters our assurances that everything that can be done is being done. And remember, when you see that absolutely magnificent talent on the pitch in Carlow you realise we have the raw talent, now we need to put the structures around them and grow the game, but we need a no-excuses culture – there’s players in that group who will be the backbone of senior hurling for many years."

In the meantime, Mr Martin has urged the people of Wexford to get to Wexford Park both this weekend and next to support the senior hurlers in their efforts to qualify for the All-Ireland series of this year’s Championship.

“It’s incumbent upon us as Wexford people to support our teams, we pride ourselves (on our support), last year we got a couple of decisions because of that home support, the Offaly faithful got behind their team and coming down the home straight, when you’re hoping for a decision or two, it was like a home venue for them. What I’m calling on in the short-term, is that all those die-hard supporters get behind the team this weekend, come out and support your hurlers, come out and support your hurlers against Kilkenny.”