Central Bank monitoring Wexford Credit Union as Board of Directors paralysed by internal dispute

The central bank is reportedly set to step in after internal disagreements have paralysed the Board of Directors of Wexford Credit Union.

In the midst of a bitter internal dispute, in recent days the chairperson, Brian Murphy, has resigned his position. He follows the entire Board Oversight Committee, made up of five people, who stepped down and are refusing to come back until one particular member of the board resigns or is removed from his post.

In the absence of an oversight committee and with the chairperson having stepped down, the board is currently unable to sit. This carries serious implications for those waiting to hear back on larger loans or mortgages requiring board sign-off, as they will be left to wait until the situation is fully resolved.

While the Central Bank are reportedly engaging with the Board Oversight Committee, if the five stick to their guns and refuse to return to their positions within 30 days, the Central Bank will be forced to step in and a Special General Meeting will be called – something which reportedly carries a cost of up to €30,000 for Wexford Credit Union.

"There’s a lot of money at stake here," one source said. “As it stands the Board of Directors can't sit and can’t make any decisions. The central bank has already stated that, in their opinion, a complete review of governance and ethics needs to be carried out. Nobody is in any doubt about the reputational damage that has been done.”

Another well-placed source within the setup at Wexford Credit Union described the situation as “unfortunate”.

"Personally, I’d hope that things could be resolved,” they said. “You’re dealing with egos and clashes of personality. The only thing I can say is that there is no question of any financial impropriety or anything like that. This issue is purely in the governance and operational side of things.

"On one hand it’s a minor enough thing, but it has the potential to become serious if things proceed and the Central Bank has to get involved.”

While declining to comment on the circumstances of individual credit unions or cases, a spokesperson for the Central Bank confirmed that under the Credit Union Act of 1997, “each credit union must have a board oversight committee consisting of three or five members”.

They stated that the credit union’s Board of Directors is “required to ensure that their individual credit union has adequate and appropriate resources and systems in place to meet legislative and regulatory obligations. They must also ensure they have effective governance structures in place, including effective risk management, internal audit and compliance functions."

“A credit union’s core foundations are its governance, risk management and operational capabilities,” the statement continued. “The Central Bank expects all credit unions to ensure they comply with the requirements of the 1997 Act, including those relating to board oversight committees, boards of directors and, more generally, the governance of credit unions.”

Meanwhile, at 10 p.m. on Tuesday night as the story broke, Wexford Credit Union issued a statement via its own social media accounts, in which it refuted claims made by internal sources within its own setup that loan and mortgage applications could be delayed as a result of the unrest behind the scenes.

"Any internal issues at Wexford Credit Union that may occur are handled internally just as with any other organisation,” the statement read. “If such issues arise that require the need for a special general meeting to be convened under the Credit Union Act, then the members will be notified as per the requirements of the legislation.

"Currently, Wexford Credit Union is not under any regulatory restrictions or directions from the Central Bank of Ireland. There is no impact to members savings or to any members who are awaiting loan or mortgage decisions. For members of Wexford Credit Union, it is currently business as usual.”