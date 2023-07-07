Celebrations at Co Wexford primary school with opening of new autism unit

Principal Audrey McCarthy at the opening of the new Autism Unit An Choill Bheag in Ballymitty School

The opening of the new Autism Unit An Choill Bheag in Ballymitty School.

Pupils from An Choill, Conor French, Ben O'Neill, Tommy Harpur and past pupil Josh Connor did the opening of the new Autism Unit An Choill Bheag in Ballymitty School

Principal Audrey McCarthy speaking at the opening of the new Autism Unit An Choill Bheag in Ballymitty School.

Excitement was high at Ballymitty national school in Wexford as a brand new building for the use of all pupils including those attending An Choill autism unit, was officially opened.

Three students from sixth class opened the ceremony, introducing principal Audrey McCarthy who thanked the parents, board of management and especially the staff for their support in the building of the new facility.

Emphasising the importance of “celebrating the building of this wonderful resource”, she spoke about the lack of resources for parents and pupils when it comes to occupational therapy, physiotherapy, psychology, psychiatry and speech and language therapy and asked the question: “Apart from schools, who is looking after children with anxiety?”

Welcoming local public representatives to the launch, she mentioned a new proposal which she has sent to the Minister for Education, called the BEAM project (Boosting Education at Middle School) which aims to put a class in place with 10 pupils, one teacher and one Special Needs Association (SNA), to give them a boost in middle years classes.

The principal said these pupils have suffered due to Covid and resources need to be put in place for them before it’s too late, adding that other pupils with diagnoses such as ADHD need special classes too.

She outlined the successful Erasmus project which is ongoing in the school and said that staff hope in two years time to be able to secure extra funding to bring pupils with autism to visit European schools.

The entire population of the school joined in a beautiful rendition of What a Wonderful World, using Lámh communication signs – Lámh is used to support children with education needs in Ballymitty NS.

Staff and pupils of An Choill read the story of how the school has developed since it opened the first Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) class in September 2018. The emotional piece met with appreciation by all the parents and guardians in attendance.

Ballymitty Folk Group made their debut with performances of You are My Sunshine and If I Could See the World Through the Eyes of a Child, assisted by Darina Gleeson on piano. Sixth class pupils Nathaniel Wei Cassidy read a poem he wrote about celebrating difference.

Two parents with children in An Choill made speeches, thanking the school staff for all their hard work and outlining the challenges for pupils with autism and their parents and families.

One parent, Ian French said a building like this was a right and not a privilege.

The new building was blessed by Bishop Ger Nash who spoke about the importance of a facility like this in a community. He assisted four of the original pupils in the autism class in officially opening the premises.

Board of Management chairperson Mary Hayward thanked everyone for their support and re-iterated the view that there should be spaces like this in every school and community.

Purple Heat, a recently-formed rock band comprising four pupils from 5th and 6th class, who won Ballymitty’s Got Talent a few weeks ago, played their first hit Big and Loud!, finishing the ceremony to rapturous applause.