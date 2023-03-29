Caroreigh All Vehicle Run a big success

Caroreigh tractor run at Camross. From left; Jimmy Roche from Arthurstown, Eric Butler from Newcastle and Brian Berney from Wellingtonbridge. Photo; Mary Browne

Caroreigh tractor run at Camross. From left; Ciara McCoy from Bricketstown, Mairead and Teddy Nolan from Bricketstown, Graham, Sinead, Harry and Billy Merrigan from Killag. Photo; Mary Browne

Sunday, March 5, was a fresh crisp day, an ideal day for the All Vehicle Run organised by Caroreigh Parish Council.

Tractors, vintage cars, jeeps and lorries came from near and far and were checked in by their drivers at Camross Hall for registration.

Following a hot cup of tea and refreshments the event took off at 1 p.m. Foleys of Newbawn was the arranged stop for all to have a break before arriving back at the hall at 3.45 p.m. for soup, sandwiches, tea and cakes.

Fr Robert Nolan and his committee were very happy with this fundraiser and all that supported it in different ways were thanked most sincerely for their generosity towards the event every year.

Members of the community were thanked for their stewarding and ensuring the event ran safely, thanked also for giving donations of spot prizes, sandwiches, milk, scones and cakes and thanks to Mary and Gerald Kelly for making the delicious soup.