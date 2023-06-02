Cannons at the ready as Wexford walking trail opens with look back through history

When it came to the opening of a new walking trail at the Rocks, the community of Maudlintown came up with a novel way to commemorate what was a significant occasion for the area. Casting an eye back through history, the volunteers from St Mary’s GAA and the Southend Family Resource Centre (SFRC) sourced two mock cannons which were installed at the head of the trail.

And rather than simply transport the cannons to the Rocks with little fanfare, they were hauled by children from third and fourth classes of the St John of God school to the top of the Faythe Heritage Trail to mark its official opening. This trail is the longest of three walking trails recently installed in the Rocks. It begins at Londis, The Faythe, and takes you down memory lane with historical stories on information and listening posts which lead you down The Faythe and back up into the Rocks through Harris Lane beside Wexford Garda Station.

The cannons were installed beside a sign telling the story of Cromwell’s attack on Wexford town. Monica Crawford, formally a teacher in the school had explained the story of Cromwell to the children the previous week as she took them on a historical walk of the town. A total of 50 children took part with parents and grandparents joining in. volunteers from St Marys GAA club and Southend Family Resource Centre assisted with the event with Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor on hand to help during the steeper climbs.

Community garda were present to control traffic and to keep everyone safe as Mayor Maura Bell presided over the official opening. She thanked all involved in the event and reminded those present that although this was a great community event they were commemorating a very sad time in the history of Wexford.

The cannons are installed at the picnic area which Mayor Bell described as having “the best view in Wexford”. The Southend Sea Shanty singers set the tone for the event with a rendition of the sea shanty John Kanaka.

The Rocks walking trails, which are part of the network of Wexford Walking Trails, were developed by volunteers from St Marys GAA club and Southend Family Resource Centre. They are supported by Wexford County Council and part funded by LEADER through Wexford Local Development.

“One of our aims is to give young people from the area a sense of pride and respect. We would like them to grow up with an appreciation of the deep heritage and culture of Southend and Maudlintown,” said Colm O Muiri manager of Southend FRC.