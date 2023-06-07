Cancer campaigner Trina Cleary dies aged 38 – ‘Live your life with no regrets’

The Irish Cancer Society paid tribute to the Wexford mother, saying she was ‘determined to be the voice of cancer patients in Ireland by sharing her story’.

Friends, family and admirers are mourning the loss of cancer campaigner Trina Cleary, who has died at the age of 38.

Ms Cleary’s family announced her death today with a searing message of hope which she wrote before her death, urging: “Live your life with no regrets.”

Having first been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, the Duncormick, Co Wexford, woman underwent several gruelling surgeries and treatments but remained positive throughout.

The campaigner used her experiences to raise public awareness of the importance of early detection through her Instagram, Facebook and a blog called A Day in the Life of Tri.

In a number of high-profile interviews, she spoke out about her diagnosis and her battle with cancer, stressing “I don’t want to just live scan to scan”.

She also posed for candid photos in the Sunday Independent following mastectomy surgery.

Ms Cleary has been praised for inspiring many with her bravery, honesty and unshakeable optimism in the face of her illness.

In recent days Trina’s family posted on Instagram to inform her 23,000 followers that she was in palliative care and was being kept comfortable.

Just a day later, the news of her passing was broken with a message that Trina herself had instructed to be posted in the event of her death.

Trina Cleary Photo: Nikki Stix Photography

"If this is being posted then my time on this earth has come to an end. Forever 38,” the post read.

"I just want to leave a final message for all of you beautiful people who have raised me up, cheered me on, supported me, caught me when I fell down and have just been there for me as friends from afar and near.

"Thank you. Thank you for everything. Thank you for seeing me. Thank you for hearing me. Thank you for spreading my message and my story. Thank you for helping me save lives when I was fighting for my own.”

Trina went on to make a simple request of her followers.

"Help my legacy live on,” she said. “The first of the month – feel it on the first. Keep sharing my message. Keep spreading much needed awareness, because you never know who is watching. Don’t let my memory or my story die.”

Trina Cleary. Photo: Nikki Stix

Referencing 11.11 – considered online as a lucky time – she added: "Live your life with no regrets. Tick off that life list. Make memories. Grab life by the balls. My body might be gone, but my soul lives on. If 11.11 wishes positive vibes and love could keep me here I’d live forever.

"11.11 – make a wish… I’ll never be far away, just watch out for me. Love, Tri.”

Trina is survived by her husband Stuuy, son Corey and the rest of her family. Though she may be gone, she leaves behind a legacy and may have saved several other lives through her tireless campaigning.

Her contribution was recognised by the Irish Cancer Society, who paid tribute to the Wexford mum.

"Trina was a truly incredible person,” the statement read. “Since her diagnosis in 2018, she was a beacon of positivity and hope, determined to be the voice of cancer patients in Ireland by sharing her story to raise awareness around early detection, the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, while promoting body positivity.

"We can't think of a better way to honour Tri's memory than to live her values every day.

"Our thoughts are with Deirdre, John, Karen, Corey and Stuuy and her extended family and many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”