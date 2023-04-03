Calls for Wexford County Council planning department to speed up collection of derelict site charges

A Sinn Fein councillor has called for the planning department of Wexford County Council to speed up the levying and collection of derelict site charges on vacant properties as he revealed that more than €350,000 in overdue payments remained outstanding last year.

Cllr Tom Forde was making a renewed complaint about a large overgrown site at Browne’s Corner behind Kennedy Park in Wexford which has been lying idle for many years, much to the dissatisfaction of local residents.

He said the site changed ownership two years ago but there had been no progress on the vacant land since then and residents contacted him recently expressing ongoing concern about it.

“We should be acting a lot quicker to place charges on these sites. We should write to the owners of that site and ask them to take action on it.”

Cllr Forde recently submitted a question to planners about derelict sites payments and was informed that the total amount outstanding for vacant site and derelict site charges in 2022 was €367,460.

The total amount invoiced last year was €138,040 while the amount to be charged this year is estimated at €339,640.

​