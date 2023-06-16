Calls for old Wexford Workhouse and County Hospital to be restored as museum

Chairperson of Wexford Memorial Trust made the appeal during the annual patron at the Paupers’ Graveyard in Coolcotts

Some of the attendance at the patron in Paupers' Graveyard.

The chairperson of Wexford Memorial Trust Helen Corish Wylde has called for Wexford Union Workhouse, known today as the old Wexford Hospital, to be restored as a museum or education centre.

Ms Corish Wylde, a former Labour Mayor of Wexford raised the issue at the annual patron in the Wexford Paupers’ Graveyard in Coolcotts, which is organised by the Memorial Trust.

Many of those buried in the graveyard died in the Workhouse which operated from 1842 until its closure around 1922, later converted into the former County Hospital.

The building has been derelict for many years even though it is on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage and the Wexford list of protected structures.

Ms Corish Wylde said the workhouse in Portumna, County Galway was restored and now houses a museum telling the story of life in a workhouse and part of the Letterkenny workhouse in County Donegal is a museum while there is a virtual tour of the workhouse in Ballyshannon, Donegal, with future plans to restore the building as an education centre.

“Why can’t we have Wexford Union Workhouse restored before it’s too late?” she asked.

During the patron, Ms Corish Wylde invited Sadhbh Dunne (12) and her cousin Isabelle (13) to lay a wreath at the grave of John Brien. John died in the workhouse on December 2, 1904, at the age of 12 and his grave is the only one in the Paupers’ Graveyard with a headstone, which Wexford Memorial Trust had cleaned and the lettering restored on earlier this year.

He was born and spent his short life in Wexford Workhouse and had been suffering from whooping cough and tuberculosis, like many of the children in the workhouse.

Ms Corish Wylde also made a a public appeal for people to come forward if they know of a relative or family friend buried in Coolcotts as the Trust intends to erect a memorial in the future, inscribed with the names and details of more people buried in the graveyard, with the permission of the families.

The Holy Family Confraternity Band under musical director Patrick Clancy played “Hymn to the Fallen” by John Williams as a procession led by Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell entered the graveyard for the remembrance event.

Wexford District Manager Anthony Bailey called on Gerard Beary and his son Charlie to light candles on the Memorial Cross in the cemetery, in memory of the deprived and destitute men, women and children buried there in shallow graves between 1852 and 1939 with no headstone as there was no money to pay for one.

Large stones mark some of the graves, placed there by family members to distinguish their loved one’s resting place.