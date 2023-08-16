Calls for Minister Norma Foley to publish costs incurred on acquisition of ‘unsuitable’ site for new Wexford schools

Education Minister Norma Foley has said no parent can be compelled to pay a voluntary contribution to a school (Cillian Sherlock/PA)

Having reached an agreement with Wexford County Council on a site in Killeens for the provision of two schools, the Department of Education is still facing serious questions over how much was lost on an initial site acquired for the project in Clonard, which was labelled “wholly unsuitable”.

Back in June, Wexford County Council completed a €7.5 million land deal to acquire 54 acres in Killeens. An “agreement in principle” is in place between the local authority and the Department of Education, which will spare the department’s blushes as the initial site they had purchased for the provision of a 1,000 pupil replacement for Selskar College and a new Educate Together National School was considered disastrous.

The Department took some heavy shots over an apparent failure to consult Wexford County Council over the acquisition of the 16 acre Clonard site, which was regarded as being “completely unfit for purpose”.

The problems with the original site emerged two years after the Department announced its acquisition and now that the schools are set to be constructed elsewhere, the obvious question is just how much taxpayers money will be lost on the original site?

While Wexford County Council are reportedly interested in acquiring the Clonard site, it would be for a fee that would be substantially less than the one the Department initially agreed.

Chair of the Oireachtas Education Committee, Wexford TD Paul Kehoe is keen to find out the costs involved, having previously noted that “a lot of mistakes were made” by the Department.

Via parliamentary question, he asked Minister of Education Norma Foley what the incurred costs on the original site ran to and if she would make a statement on the matter.

The reply was curt and offered little insight, aside from the fact that the acquisition of the original 16 acre, unsuitable Clonard site is proceeding simultaneously to the progression of the acquisition of the new site from Wexford County Council.

"As the acquisition of the Clonard site is ongoing and given the commercial sensitivities associated with land acquisitions generally, I am not in a position to provide the details requested at this time,” she said.

In the wake of this, Deputy Kehoe is calling on the Department of Education to publish the full costs incurred in the acquisition of the original unsuitable site as soon as the acquisition is complete.

In terms of the new site at Killeens, Minister Foley said: “My Department has reached agreement in principle to acquire lands from Wexford County Council for the development of the new school campus, subject to contract and the approval of the Elected Members of Wexford County Council. “My Department will continue to work closely with Waterford and Wexford ETB to facilitate the school building project. WWETB will keep the school authorities appraised on the progress through the various design stages of this project.”