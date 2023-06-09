Calls for ‘early warning system’ for forest fires at Wexford nature reserve

Some of the damage caused by a forest fire at Raven Point on Sunday night.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Wexford County Council are being urged to come up with some kind of “early warning system” to detect forest fires in the wake of three separate fires at the Raven Nature Reserve in recent weeks.

Independent councillor Leonard Kelly is also calling on the authorities to beef up security to prevent any anti-social behaviour or fires being lit in the protected area of woodland and sand dunes.

"We need to invest in some kind of early warning system,” the Wexford councillor said. “Every minute during the course of a fire like that can be crucial. I’ve seen systems in the likes of Australia where sensors are installed on trees and feed back to a central system. Essentially, it almost works like a smoke alarm in the woods.

“We need to bring this into the 21st century. We can’t have the same systems in place that we had 20 or 30 years ago. Temperatures are only going to increase in the years to come.

Cllr Kelly feels that a greater level of protection is required for some of Wexford’s coastal beauty spots.

"I know during the summer months we have wardens patrolling near the beaches up to around 7 p.m. but I think we need someone there day and night,” he said. “We need some kind of arrangement whereby someone can go through the woods at night and make sure everything is okay,”

Cllr Kelly was also critical of the system by which emergency services gain access to the woods at Raven Point, currently having to wait for a key-holder to open up the gate.

"In this day and age, why can’t there just be a box in the wall where emergency services can enter a code and the barrier will lift?” he asks.

Cllr Kelly intends to raise the matter further at the next meeting of Wexford County Council.