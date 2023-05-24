Busking rock bands not music to the ears of Wexford councillor who wants controls introduced

A councillor has called for the introduction of a bye-law to stop rock bands playing too loudly on the street in Wexford town and to prove his point, he played an audio recording for fellow councillors at a meeting of the Borough Council.

Cllr George Lawlor said he was contacted about a rock band performing with amplification in the middle of the Main Street while people were trying to go about their business.

"We need to look at some sort of a bye-law to control this, it’s something that affects a lot of people."

Environment officer Hugh Maguire agreed that some musicians are playing quite loudly on the Main Street. He said other towns have dealt with it through bye-laws and that is something that could be looked at in Wexford.

Cllr Tom Forde said the music sounds good to him but he accepted the point about the volume.

On hearing the recording made by Cllr Lawlor, he said it was difficult to tell when the sound was coming from a phone.

"I do feel we should appreciate the different genres of music that there are. Someone doing an operatic performance from a window on the Main Street, is that too loud.”

"There is no amplification in that case,” replied Cllr Lawlor.

"We need to be careful about singling out particular genres of music,” said Cllr Forde.

"We can’t have a rock band blasting out the tunes on a narrow main street. If it was a céilí band blasting out music I would have a difficulty with it as well,” said Cllr Lawlor.