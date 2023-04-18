Bridge Rovers girls showcase skills as Wexford nursing home sponsors new kit

The residents and staff of Castlebridge Manor Nursing Home were treated to a demonstration of football skills from young local talent as part of a new sponsorship deal with Bridge Rovers.

The nursing home’s parent company, Evergreen Care, has become the new sponsor of the U9 girls’ team and the youngsters will now proudly promote the company on their trademark black and red strip.

Prabitha from Castlebridge Manor Nursing Home said supporting sport among young people was something close to the heart of everyone at the home.

“It’s wonderful to see the next generation playing sports and being active. From our work and care of our residents in Castlebridge, we know and understand the importance of keeping active and being part of the local community. We wish Bridge Rovers well and will be watching their progress over the coming months and years.”

Michael Brennan is the manager of the Bridge Rovers U9s and expressed his thanks to everyone at the nursing home for taking an interest in his team.

“We want to give a huge thanks to the staff and residents at Castlebridge Manor Nursing Home and Evergreen Care for providing our U9s with a new set of Balon Sport's designed jerseys. At the presentation our players proudly sported their new tops for the residents as well as doing a demonstration of football skills which everyone enjoyed.

"Bridge Rovers are delighted to receive this sponsorship from Castlebridge Manor Nursing Home which is a great example of local business supporting community based activities such as football in the village.”