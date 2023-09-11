Bodies of Wexford couple identified by sons as tests reveal Rome driver had cocaine in his system

The sons of Kilmore couple Paul and Mary O’Reilly have travelled to Rome to identify their parents’ bodies following the fatal road traffic incident which claimed their lives last Thursday.

Darren and Andrew flew to the Italian capital over the weekend as reports emerged that the driver responsible for their parents’ deaths had cocaine in his system at the time of the incident.

Italian police have also revealed that the driver braked for approximately 50 metres as he tried to avoid Paul and Mary as they walked across a zebra crossing at an intersection on the Via Cristoforo Colombo in the south of Rome, a road on which seven people have already died this year. The driver (54) has not yet been arrested but more tests are being carried out by Italian police to determine whether he was driving while impaired.

Married Irish couple killed in Rome holiday

Meanwhile, the community of Kilmore is rallying round as it tries to come to terms with the sudden and tragic passing of Paul (60) and Mary (59) who had been married for 36 years.

Local councillor Jim Moore, who is a cousin of the O’Reillys, said Darren and Andrew had now returned from Italy and were awaiting news on when they could bring their parents home.

“It’s such a difficult thing to get your head around,” he said. “We’re awaiting updates from the Italian authorities, it’s hard enough enduring those things here but to have to go to a foreign country to identify a body is another thing entirely, and even when that’s been done we don’t know how long the family will have to wait before they can bring them home.”

Books of condolences have been opened in St Mary's Parish Church and the Stella Maris Community Centre but no funeral arrangements have yet been made.

“People are in such a state of shock locally, a book of condolences has been opened at the parish church and we’re inviting people to come and meet at the community centre, to give them an outlet and someone to talk to. But really, what do you do?,” asked Cllr Moore. “There’s only so many conversations you can have. A time will come when there’ll be a wake held locally but we don’t know when that will be. It’s all just so, so tragic.”

Previously involved in the local fishing industry, Paul was fondly remembered by Eamonn Hayes who said all of those involved in the trade were shocked and saddened by the news emerging from Rome.

“Paul will be sorely missed by all the fishermen here. People were shocked and saddened when they heard and, on behalf of the fishermen in Kilmore Quay, I wish to offer my condolences to the family. He was a real gentleman, the kind of person no one would have a bad word to say about.”