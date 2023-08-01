Bishop of Ferns urges prayers for some sunshine amid wettest July on record

With dry and sunny days few and far between this July, the Bishop of Ferns is encouraging people to pray for an end to the constant rain, as well as praying for those whose livelihoods depend on the weather.

Met Éireann revealed this week that July 2023 has been the “wettest July on record” with weather stations across the country seeing huge increases. In Wexford, the Johnstown Castle weather station saw 123.1mm of rainfall this July. That’s compared to just 24.4mm for the same period last year.

Distinctly aware of the negative impact the lack of summer weather in July is having on people across Co Wexford, Bishop Ger Nash has urged people to join him in a prayer “for more favourable weather” and also for those whose livelihoods are being impacted.

He expressed his “support and compassion for those in the farming community, who are experiencing difficulties because of the recent spell of poor weather”.

In a release issued via the Diocese of Ferns press office, he prayed:

“God our loving Father, we know that you care deeply for us. We ask you to bless us with the good weather we so badly need at this time.

“Bless the work and efforts of all your people so that their endeavours may produce the results they need. Grant success to the work of our hands. We make this prayer through Christ our Lord, Amen.”