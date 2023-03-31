Bishop of Ferns Ger Nash encourages people to plant more trees

Pictured at the tree planting ceremony in Bride Street church grounds. Missing from the photo is Bishop Ger Nash.

The Wexford Parish Care for the Earth Group held a tree planting ceremony on a sunny spring day in the grounds of Bride Street Church to mark National Tree Week – the native Birch tree was provided by Wexford County Council.

Among those in attendance were the Mayor of Wexford, Maura Bell and the Bishop of Ferns Ger Nash who were united in underlining the importance of trees to address biodiversity loss and tackle climate change.

The theme was taken up by Brother Eamonn McLochlain and Helen Corish Wylde, coordinator of the event who said we all need to plant more trees in order to purify the air and provide a home and food for birds, animals and insects.

Musician Donagh Wylde provided the accompaniment as everyone joined in singing “All Things Bright and Beautiful”.

Wexford Parish Care for the Earth Group have been involved in a local planting programme since being established last year.

Additional trees and shrubs and bulbs have been planted In the grounds of Bride Street and Rowe Street church grounds where a blaze of colour is currently provided by daffodils.

The group are taking measures to ensure that the 160-year old Cedar of Lebanon in Rowe Street is being protected and cared for, while two Holm Oaks of equal age in Bride Street are also receiving special attention.

The Wexford Care for the Earth Group and Wexford County Council are supporting The Pocket Forest of 1,000 native trees planted last December as part of a project spearheaded by brothers Richard and David Mulcahy, that aims to plant 100 million trees across the island of Ireland over the next decade.