Big Busk in Wexford sees Taghmon kids raise funds for Focus Ireland and Jack & Jill charities

The children of St Fintan’s National School in Taghmon have sang their hearts out for charity as part of a fundraising activity organised by local musician Shane Murphy. The Big Busk saw pupils from each of the classes sing with Shane, who is also a parent at the school, in aid of homeless charity Focus Ireland. As a result of their efforts an impressive €610 was raised for the organisation, money which will help those facing homelessness across the country.

“Each class performed with Shane, we had great craic and great participation throughout the day. I think the most popular song was Wagon Wheel,” said principal Geraldine Doyle. “It’s important for us to be able to raise awareness of issues like this, to help the children understand that not everyone is as fortunate as them.”

In addition to the fundraiser for Focus Ireland, the children also held a ‘green day’ which saw them raise a further €383.95 for the Jack & Jill Foundation, an organisation which provides support for children with neurodevelopmental delay.