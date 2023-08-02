Avian flu decimates breeding tern colony at Our Lady’s Island Lake in Wexford

Internationally-important tern colonies at Our Lady’s Island Lake are being decimated by an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian influenza, known also as bird flu.

In recent weeks, Lady’s Island Lake in Wexford has seen a surge in the number of adult and young birds found dead or dying at the site.

Between early May and July 26, a total of 1,221 birds were found and recovered for disposal at the location, and this figure is increasing significantly every day.

While the bulk of the dead or dying birds found at the site during this period were those of Common Terns (804) and Arctic Terns (210), many other species have been hit including Black-headed Gulls (129), Sandwich Terns (43) and Roseate Terns (27). Other species have been found in smaller numbers, including Shelducks (4), Mediterranean Gulls (2), Oystercatchers (1) and Great Black-backed Gulls (1).

Carcasses from Lady’s Island Lake sent to the Department of Agriculture for analysis tested positive for avian flu, confirming fears that the highly-contagious disease is the driver of the alarming number of recent seabird deaths at the location.

During the 2023 nesting season, the hardest hit birds have been members of the tern family – a group of migratory seabirds which visit Ireland each summer to breed.

At Lady’s Island Lake, the Common Tern population has been particularly badly affected by the avian flu outbreak. Between early May and July 26, 275 Common Tern adults and 529 Common Tern chicks were found dead at the site, which comprises 15 per cent and almost 60 per cent of the colony’s adult and young population respectively. It is likely that the spread of avian flu in the Wexford tern colony is connected with the increased movement of Black-Headed Gulls chicks post-fledging.

Lady’s Island Lake and Rockabill Island in Dublin are home to the two largest mixed-species tern colonies in Ireland, with the latter holding 1,750 pairs of Roseate Terns – approximately 60 per cent of the European population. The avian flu pandemic is yet another threat to species’ already grappling with major challenges including climate change and habitat loss.

The significant loss of chicks this year will undoubtedly have severe and long-term consequences for several key Irish seabird colonies, with the effects likely to become truly evident in the coming years.

Ireland’s largest independent conservation organisation BirdWatch Ireland has reiterated calls on the government to ramp up its response to the avian flu crisis through a series of actions including an increase in testing and the quicker removal of carcasses after they have been reported. Research has shown that the sooner infected bird carcasses are removed and safely disposed of, the higher the survival rate of the remaining birds in the colony. Considering this, swift removal of infected birds is crucial in order to protect the remaining birds at Lady’s Island Lake.

The organisation is also keen to stress the need for more collaborative action and joined-up thinking between all relevant stakeholders in response to the avian flu crisis.