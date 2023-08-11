Australian (22) accused of assaulting Wexford man in one-punch attack is released on bail

The man accused of throwing the punch which left Wexford-native Frank Staples in critical condition in an Australian hospital has been bailed in Perth Magistrates Court. Angus William Jones (22), who works as a furniture remover, was charged with grievous bodily harm over the incident which took place outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Northbridge, Perth on Monday, July 24.

The West Australian newspaper reported that, during the brief hearing, Jones, who appeared in the dock wearing a white boilersuit, allegedly punched Francis Arthur Staples, a man who was unknown to him, rendering him unconscious and causing him to hit his head on the ground.

Frank suffered a brain haemorrhage as a result of the incident and fell into a coma which lasted ten days. He has since shown signs of improvement and is continuing to be treated in the ICU at the Royal Perth Hospital.

Police did not oppose bail being granted, saying their primary concern was flight risk but based on the seriousness of the offence were seeking a sizeable personal undertaking and reporting conditions. Mr Jones, was granted bail on a $3000 personal undertaking and ordered to report to police twice weekly.

Another 22-year-old man who was allegedly involved in the incident has been charged with assault causing bodily harm. He has yet to appear in court. Mr Jones is expected to appear in court again in late August.

Although he has now emerged from the coma, Frank’s family, speaking on Tuesday, say his long-term prognosis remains unclear. Part of his skull has been removed to ease the swelling on his brain and doctors are continuing to run tests on Frank, but his dad, Jim, who flew out within hours of hearing of the assault, says they have no idea if he will make a full recovery.

“He has improved, he’s coming round a bit, he’s been taken off the ventilator and now has a tracheostomy tube in; but the doctors don’t know what the long-term prognosis is going to be,” said Jim (71). “At the beginning they gave us the worst situation, they have to do that; Frank was totally unconscious, in a coma, with tubes coming out of everywhere, it was frightening to see it. But four days ago he came out of the coma, as in he woke up, but he still doesn’t really see us when we’re there in front of him, doesn’t recognise us.”

Frank’s sister, Sarah, has also arrived in Perth, coming from her home in San Diego to add her support. And she says they are all still in shock.

“At the moment the doctors are just trying to make him follow commands, “open your eyes, squeeze my hand”, things like that. It’s so hard to see my brother like this, it’s the kind of thing you never think will happen to your own family.”