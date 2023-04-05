Audiences in for ‘musical treat’ as Light Opera Society launch production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Simon BourkeWexford People
The Wexford Light Opera Society (WLOS) has officially launched its production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame ahead of its six night run in The National Opera House later this month. Opening on April 24 the show will feature the best of Wexford’s local talent and its multi-award winning chorus, the production team for the musical includes director Thomas O’Leary, musical director Fintan Cleary, choreographer Aisling Doyle, and chorus mistress Eithne Corrigan.
“The society are very excited to be staging this wonderful production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, rehearsals are in full swing, and the audience are in for a musical treat,” said Nicky Kehoe of WLOS. “With two chorus groups on stage, singing what, at times, is a six-part harmony throughout most of the performance, the sound coming off the stage is wonderful.”
Showcasing themes such as “faith, power, discrimination, isolation, and sacrifice”, Nicky said the production offers a powerful message of acceptance that “will resonate with our audience”.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame runs from Monday, April 24 to Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m. nightly. To book visit nationaloperahouse.ie or call the box office on 053 91 22 144/