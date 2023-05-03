Alan Corcoran and Pádraig Murphy’s Wexford MarineWatch fundraiser is up and running

Alan Corcoran and Padraig Murphy with some MarineWatch friends and crew having completed the first run of their RUN65 fundraiser.

Alan Corcoran and Padraig Murphy hitting the road for the first run of their RUN65 fundraiser.

Alan Corcoran and Padraig Murphy are joined by some running companions for the first run of their RUN65 fundraiser.

As if on purpose, the weather co-operated and Wexford basked in glorious sunshine as broadcaster Alan Corcoran and pharmacist Pádraig Murphy took on their first run of 65 as part of their RUN65 fundraiser for Wexford MarineWatch.

Regular running buddies, the pair aim to complete 65 runs of between 5km and 10km over a 65 day period, concluding on July 3 when Alan will turn 65 himself.

With the fundraiser now firmly under way, the pair are already seeing great support and there was no shortage of companions taking to the road to accompany them on that first 10km.

All money raised through Alan and Padraig’s running efforts will go directly to suicide prevention charity Wexford MarineWatch to help them with their ongoing efforts and patrols in Wexford harbour.

The pair will be taking to roads around the county and will be inviting guests to accompany them on several runs over the next couple of months, so keep an eye out and show some support.

To donate to their efforts, visit idonate.ie/swift/ALANCORCORANRUN65.