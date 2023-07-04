Alan Corcoran and Padraig Murphy cross the line after 65 run fundraiser for Wexford MarineWatch

Wexford broadcaster Alan Corcoran will always remember his 65th birthday. On approaching that particular milestone, most people would be contemplating slowing down, but instead the South East Radio man decided to take on a massive challenge alongside his long-term running buddy, pharmacist Padraig Murphy.

In the build-up to Alan’s birthday, the pair decided that they would undertake 65 runs in 65 consecutive days, taking them to parks, pitches and GAA clubs around the county, all in aid of Wexford MarineWatch.

Over the last few days, Alan and Padraig have run through tired legs and the aches and pains which come with the big mileage they’ve been clocking up, but they’ve taken on board the encouragement of those running beside them, kept the head down and kept going in a fitting metaphor for the positive mental health message that they were aiming to promote.

As the pair crossed the line on their 65th and final run on Wexford’s quayfront on Monday evening, they did so having already banked an impressive total of more than €17,000 for Wexford MarineWatch, with more money still coming in.

"I feel total relief,” Alan said, having blown out the candles on his birthday cake. “When we took on this challenge, I hadn’t a clue what would be involved. It was only when we hit 50 runs that I started to see daylight. We were lucky that we didn’t pick up injuries or colds or anything.

"The most rewarding thing though was bringing it around the county. The warmth in the reception we got from GAA clubs, athletics clubs and park runs was really amazing. I really noticed the impact of MarineWatch and its philosophy and saw that it’s stretched far beyond Wexford quayfront.”

Describing it as “a slow-burner”, Padraig and Alan saw a flurry of donations in recent weeks with various businesses and groups lending their support. The pair wished to thank everybody who got involved in the fundraising efforts, the MarineWatch crew for their support, those who ran side by side with them over the 65 days and everybody who donated to the cause.

Still feeling the effects, a couple of sessions of physio was just what the doctor ordered for Alan’s birthday, but it was a small price to pay for the wonderful response he and Padraig got over the course of the fundraiser.