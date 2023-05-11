A resounding “yes” to Aedin Moloney’s Molly Bloom show at Wexford Arts Centre

Performed by Aedin Moloney

Adapted from Ulysses by Aedin Moloney and Colum McCann

Wexford Arts Centre

This three-way collaboration (Joyce, Moloney, McCann) is based on the final section of Ulysses, but so vivid, humorous and human is Aedin Moloney’s performance that Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom at Wexford Arts Centre required minimal prior acquaintance with Joyce’s once-banned “durty buke”.

All you have to do is watch and listen, and she takes you wherever you need to go.

Throughout the show Molly is dressed only in a simple light white dress as she recuperates in her boudoir after a day and a night of sex. She internally reminisces about her early years in Gibraltar, her life as a woman, the strangeness of men, her singing, her desires and her relationship with her husband Leopold “Poldy” Bloom.

In the process she circles around from frustration to bawdy humour amid explicit street references to body parts and idle gossip.

Whereas Joyce’s vulgar language so disgusted Ireland’s moral guardians that it was not a good idea to admit that you had any knowledge of the book at all, in Moloney’s astute rendering it all comes across as colourful banter as if she was gifting us the liberty to enjoy it. Which we certainly did.

Moloney’s performance is an impressive feat of memory over a non-stop stretch of ninety minutes. She has the flexibility to inject the script with an endless variety of nuances that turn it into verbal music as her monologue becomes a kind of release for Molly.

Moloney can sing too, hardly surprising given that her father was the late Paddy Moloney who composed a backdrop of subtle Irish tunes to accompany this work.

In lesser hands than Moloney and McCann, the final 40-odd pages of Ulysses could have become a tedious, literal transference from page to mouth, but instead Moloney delivers a Molly brimful of as much humanness as one body can contain. All you can say is “yes”