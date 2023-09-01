A Reading FC reunion at Rosslare Golf Club as Kevin Doyle and Stephen Hunt are visited by former manager

No doubt the glory days of a record-breaking Reading FC side were recounted on the beautiful links course at Rosslare Golf Club during the week as former players Kevin Doyle and Stephen Hunt were joined by their former gaffer Steve Coppell for a round of golf.

With Hunt and Doyle being local residents, they were more than happy to link up with the man who changed the course of their careers by signing them for The Royals ahead of the 2005/06 season.

The Waterford and Wexford natives went on to enjoy massive success, accumulating a record 106 points as they were promoted from the Championship to the Premier League.

Speaking previously on Coppell’s influence, Hunt said: “I was by no means a fashionable signing, but Steve Coppell had faith in me. It was an opportunity for me to step up and try make things happen in my career, similar to Kevin really. It was a buzz. They were exciting times.”

Meanwhile Doyle said: “I loved him (Coppell). he was on my same wavelength. I don’t think I had a manager like that since. He always encouraged me to turn and take players on. He would tell me ‘excite me, don’t just pass it back because I don’t mind what you do in the attacking half of the pitch’.”

Whatever Coppell's formula, it worked. Doyle and Hunt went on to become established Irish internationals and hold their own at the pinnacle of football in the Premier League.

However, when it came to his visit to Rosslare last week he left his former protégés in no doubt as to who remains the boss, as he took money off them following a friendly bet on their 18 holes.

Sharing a photo of the trio on social media, Hunt said: “To the man in the middle that made it all possible at the time. Forever the guy that believed in me and he took ten euros off me today, as well as @KevinDoyle1983”.

Doyle replied: “A pleasure to spend the day here in Wexford with Sir Steve Coppell...and you too Hunty!”