A little piece of history in the centre of Wexford town for €105,000

A unique terraced house adjoining the ruins of a medieval church graveyard in an historic Wexford town laneway is up for sale for €105,000.

The three-bedroomed house at 5, Mary’s Lane, two minutes from the Main Street, measures 59 square metres and is being sold by private treaty through the office of Wexford auctioneer Bernadette Denby who has described it as a “perfect renovation project”.

The adjoining elevated ruins of St Mary’s Church with an overgrown graveyard is listed in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage as an important component of the ecclesiastic heritage of Wexford.

Wexford Borough District Council erected plaque on the wall as part of the town’s heritage trail.

One of the other houses on the terrace at number 2 Mary’s Lane is renowned as a former hidden Mass House with a chapel and altar located in the loft during penal times in Ireland.

The narrow lane runs parallel to South Main Street, stretching from Peter Street to Bride Street and is named after the old Norse-Irish parish of St Mary’s.

The entrance to the ruins of St Mary’s Church, which was built during the middle ages, is located at the southern end of the lane, close to the entrance to Bride Street.

The property itself is accessed by stone steps and is typical of the small terraced houses built around Wexford town. The accommodation includes a sitting room, downstairs bedroom, WC, shower and a stairs to the first floor with two bedrooms. There is a small enclosed yard and storage shed at the rear.

The house which is a two minute walk from Wexford’s Main Street, is described as being in need of complete renovation and modernisation and with creative planning and design could provide a unique home in a convenient and historic part of Wexford town.

Viewing is by appointment with the auctioneer.