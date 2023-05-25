‘A haven of peace and tranquillity’ – See inside €575,000 riverside Wexford property

Cullentra Lodge, Ferrycarrig, Co Wexford has been listed for sale by Kehoe & Associates with a price tag of €575,000.

With Wexford statistically getting more sunshine than any other county in Ireland, it’s little wonder that in recent years the Model County has seen more and more people calling the place home.

Whether professionals who’ve recently obtained a more flexible work/life balance or those retiring from the capital to enjoy sun, sea, sand and golf courses, Wexford has become a favoured destination for people to invest.

In terms of the type of properties that may interest such people, few will tick more boxes than Cullentra Lodge. Situated in Ferrycarrig, five minutes from the heart of Wexford town, it’s an idyllic escape overlooking the River Slaney.

Totally secluded, the property is situated on an elevated site with magnificent views over one of the wildest parts of the river. It’s surrounded by beautifully planted gardens, mature trees and shrubs and is described by selling agents Kehoe & Associates in Wexford as “a haven of peace and tranquillity".

Inside, the accommodation consists of three reception rooms, a kitchen adjacent to a formal dining room, four bedrooms (one en-suite) and a family bathroom.

A guest bathroom and utility room complete the accommodation picture.

However, as most estate agents will tell you, location is everything, and you’ll struggle to find too many Wexford properties better positioned than Cullentra Lodge. For those with the right budget, it just may be the long dreamt about peaceful hideaway.

To arrange a viewing or for more details, contact Kehoe & Associates Wexford.