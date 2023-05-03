53,300 litres of alcohol seized at Rosslare Europort during May bank holiday weekend

Carlsberg Special Brew, Stella Artois, and Tyskie among alcohol with a market value of over €220,000 that was seized over five-day period

Cans of Carlsberg Special Brew, Stella Artois, and Tyskie were among the 53,300 litres of alcohol seized by revenue officers at Rosslare Europort over the course of the May Bank Holiday weekend. Alcohol with a market value of more than €220,000 was seized during four separate operations at the Europort between Thursday, April 27 and Monday, May 1.

On Thursday, revenue officers seized approximately 25,392 litres of Oranjeboom, Carlsberg Special Brew, Tyskie, and San Miguel with a retail value of approximately €101,250, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €47,500. The consignment arrived in an accompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France. The trailer carrying the alcohol products was also seized.

The following day officers seized approximately 26,092 litres of Oranjeboom, Zywiec, Stella Artois, and Zubr with a retail value of over €104,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €48,700. This consignment arrived in an unaccompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France. Again, the trailer carrying the alcohol products was also seized.

Also, on Friday 1,066 litres of wine with a retail value of approximately €13,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €7,000, was seized. This consignment arrived in an unaccompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France. Lastly, on Monday, May 1, officers seized approximately 778 litres of beer (Kamenitza, Wymehco and Paropka) with a retail value of over €3,100, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €1,500. These beverages were discovered in an accompanied trailer that had arrived from Dunkirk, France.

Investigations into all four seizures are ongoing. These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information regarding such activities, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.