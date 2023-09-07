50 acre roadside holding with ‘good frontage’ close to Wexford town up for auction

A 50 acre roadside holding in south Wexford is to be sold via online auction on Friday, September 22 at 12 p.m. The lands, situated in Garrylough Upper, Castlebridge, consist of two lots, each of which have “good frontage onto the local road”, are divided by a hard core lane.

This holding is located 10 km north of Wexford town, 30 km south of Gorey and 5km from Castlebridge village.

Lot 1, consisting of 11 acres, is in one division, all of which are currently in grassland, “of excellent quality”, and suited to most agricultural enterprises. Lot 2 extends to 39 acres and is laid out in three divisions. It is currently all in grassland and tillage and has free-draining soil, suited to most agricultural enterprises. There is an internal hard core road through the lands.

The property will be offered in the following Lots:

Lot 1: C. 11 acres

Lot 2: C. 39 acres

Lot 3: C. 50 acres – the entire

The property is subject to a long term lease which expires in 2025. The purchaser will have the benefit of the rental income from this lease for the years 2024 and 2025.

Visit quinnproperty.ie for more details.