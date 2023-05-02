37 tonnes of litter removed in Wexford during National Spring Clean

Over six thousand people joined forces to remove 37 tonnes of litter from locations across Wexford as part of this years National Spring Clean campaign. Taking place throughout April this annual initiative saw 200 separate groups carry out clean-up operations in Wexford town, Ferns, Gorey, New Ross, Enniscorthy and beyond.

The National Spring Clean encouraged communities from across the county to tackle the problem of litter in their area and one group which has been answering the call for many years now is the Tomhaggard Clean Coasts group. In addition to hosting a number of clean-ups throughout the month, the Tomhaggard group also repaired, repurposed, reused, and recycled items they found on their clean-ups, from glass bottles and jars, to lobster pots.

In one of its clean-ups at the Ballyteigue Burrow at Kilmore Quay, on Easter Monday, 15 volunteers from Tomhaggard Clean Coasts group collected 28 bags, loads of rope and net, and 15 lobster pots, for a combined estimated weight of 180kg. All of the lobster pots were diverted from landfill, with14 stripped for recycling/repurposing and one returned to a lobster fisherman, as it was in good condition.

On another of its clean-ups, the group collected 35 bags of litter, 16 lobster pots, 15 plastic containers, and six fish boxes, for a total of 375kg. Finally, on April 25, the group removed another 25 bags of marine litter, in addition to other heavy items, including two bales of tape and a tractor tyre, with the lobster pots being kept back for recycling on this occasion too.

The aim of the National Spring Clean 2023 was to raise awareness about how the adoption of a circular economy model will reduce our litter and climate impact, meaning that as we transition to a more circular economy, we’ll see less waste, less litter, and lower emissions, and thus, a cleaner planet.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, said of the initiative. “An Taisce’s National Spring Clean continues to showcase the dedication of volunteers all over the country. The commitment of volunteers in continuing to organise local clean-ups each year is a testament to the spirit in Irish communities and I would urge as many people as possible to get involved in the campaign. My department will continue to support the campaign and An Taisce, whose role in organising this successful campaign each year, deserves to be acknowledged. I look forward to the many events that will be held all over the country in the coming months.”

National Spring Clean manager, Emlyn Cullen, added. “This was one of our biggest years ever with regards people taking part. We can’t thank the volunteers enough for giving up their time and energy to make Ireland a cleaner, greener country this April. Huge credit also goes to the local authorities who work hard during the month to collect the full bags after events.”