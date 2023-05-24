23 new homes in Rosslare Strand ready for June 16 as council tackle housing crisis

After months of strained conversation, tense debate, and occasional outbursts, the members of the Rosslare Municipal District (RMD) were finally presented with some good news from the housing department at their May meeting in Carricklawn. Not only will 23 new houses be officially unveiled in Rosslare Strand on June 16, but those properties will form part of a year-long plan which aims to bring 90 new builds for the district in the coming months.