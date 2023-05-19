18 Wexford beaches receive honours at national Blue Flag and Green Coast awards

The people of Rosslare have much to celebrate following the announcements of this year’s Blue Flag and Green Coast awards which recognise Ireland’s best beaches and marinas. In addition to Rosslare Harbour regaining the Green Coast award it last held in 2021, Rosslare Strand has also retained its Blue Flag beach status for 2023.

A total of six Wexford beaches received the prestigious Blue Flag award for “high standards in water quality, environmental management, environmental education and safety” with Ballinesker, Ballymoney North Beach, Carne, Curracloe, and Morriscastle joining Rosslare Strand as the county’s best. In the Green Coast category, which pays particular attention to the work of local clean coasts groups, there were ten Wexford recipients with Baginbun, Ballyhealy, Booley Bay, Cahore Point, Cullenstown Strand, Culleton's Gap, Grange, Old Bawn Beach, and St. Helen's Bay commended along with Rosslare Harbour.

The Green Coast award holds particular significance for Wexford having originated here in 2003 when special awards were presented to four of the county’s beach. It was subsequently rolled out nationally in 2008.

Finally, there was further success for Wexford in the Blue Flag Marinas section with both Kilmore Quay Marina and New Ross Marina among the ten national winners.

A total of 159 awards were presented by the Minister of State for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD., at an awards ceremony held on the Shoreline Hotel, Dublin.

"This year celebrates the 20th anniversary of Clean Coasts and the Green Coast Awards and I am delighted to present a record-breaking 65 Green Coast Awards today,” said Minister O’Brien. “It also marks 36 years of the Blue Flag as an international programme and I am pleased to present 94 Blue Flags for the 2023 season. During its 36 years, the Blue Flag has become an internationally recognised symbol of high standards in water quality, environmental management, environmental education and safety.”

During the ceremony, 84 beaches and ten marinas in Ireland received the Blue Flag, while 65 beaches were awarded the Green Coast Award.

Talking about the event, Ms. Cathy Baxter, Director of the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce, said, “It takes immense dedication and effort to manage a beach or marina to meet the rigorous standards set by these prestigious award programmes, and we extend our warmest congratulations to all the deserving sites that have achieved this remarkable reward.”

The Green Coast Award has achieved a noteworthy milestone by granting 65 awards for the 2023 bathing season. This is an increase of three awards compared to last year, and the highest number of awards given since its establishment. These achievements coincide with the celebration of Clean Coasts' 20-year anniversary. An important aspect of the Green Coast Awards is the involvement of Clean Coasts groups, of which they are currently over 1,800 comprised of tens of thousands of volunteers nationwide. These volunteers participate in community clean-ups and in cooperation with Local Authorities help manage their local beaches throughout the year.