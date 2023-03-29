€12m upgrade to Wexford town water supply begins with work at Newtown Road treatment plant

Uisce Éireann has started upgrade works costing €12 million at the antiquated Wexford water treatment plant in Newtown Road where system failures have resulted in several boil water notices in recent years.

Irish Engineering firm Glan Agua moved onto the site this week to begin major improvement works on behalf of Uisce Éireann, in partnership with Wexford County Council.

The upgrade which will take about a year and a half to complete, is expected to benefit over 26000 customers by ensuring the delivery of a clean, safe drinking water source for people in Wexford town and environs.

The Wexford town water supply was included on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Remedial Action List which identified water supplies that are in need of improvement.

Long-suffering residents endured a prolonged period of boil water notices and water supply problems due to issues at the antiquated water treatment plant in Newtown Road., including inadequate protection against microbiological failure.

Boil water notices and supply problems have been a frequent occurrence in Wexford town for the past few years especially during heavy rainfall that leads to turbidity issues and compromises water quality giving rise to complaints by councillors about the system lacking investment and not being fit for purpose.

In January, Uisce Éireann announced the signing of a long-awaited €12 contract with Glan Aqua to upgrade the plant, including the provison of a a new standby generator to provide safe and clean drinking water during extreme weather events.

While there is still a possibility of more boil water notices before the upgrade is completed, there is now light at the end of the tunnel for thousands of Wexford customers.

The finished upgrade will modernise and improve the water treatment process at the plant, ensuring that raw water is treated to the current standards required by the European Union and the town’s water supply is safeguarded for the future.

An Uisce Éireann spokesperson said the work will ensure the delivery of safe, clean drinking water to residents and businesses in the area, improve water quality and water treatment standards and ensure the removal of the Wexford town water supply from the EPA’s Remedial Action List.

The contract is expected to be completed in late 2024 and Uisce Éireann said it will keep the public updated as the project progresses.

More information is available at https://www.water.ie/projects/local-projects/newtown-water-treatment.