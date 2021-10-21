FOLLOWING consultation between the HSE, Irish Water and Wexford County Council, an immediate boil water notice has been put in place for all households supplied by the Wexford Town Public Water Supply. The notice is said to carry an impact for some 21,000 customers and has been put in place “to protect the health of consumers”.

Irish Water say that the boil water notice has been put in place due to issues at the water treatment plant which has affected the disinfection process. A statement said that: “Irish Water and Wexford County Council continue to work to rectify the issues at Wexford Town Water Treatment Plant with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.”

Pat Duggan of Irish Water added: “Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority and we appreciate the impact that this notice will have on the community and businesses of Wexford Town. However, the restriction has been put in place to protect our consumers. Irish Water and Wexford County Council are working tirelessly to resolve the issues affecting the plant and lift the boil water notice early as it safe to do so.”

The affected area covers large parts of Wexford town and stretches right out as far as Forth Mountain and Taghmon. If any customer is unsure on whether or not the Boil Water Notice applies to their area, please visit www.water.ie or alternatively, customers can contact the Irish Water customer care helpline on 1800 278 278.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice. In line with HSE COVID-19 advice and the requirement for frequent hand washing, Irish Water advises that the water remains suitable for this purpose and boiling the water is not required. Water is safe to consume once boiled and must be boiled before using for drinking, drinks made with water, preparation of salads and similar foods which are not cooked prior to eating, brushing of teeth, making of ice etc.

Further information in relation to the Boil Water Notice is available from https://www.water.ie/water-supply/water-quality/boil-water-notice/.