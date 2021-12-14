Wexford author Colm Tóibín wins prestigious David Cohen Prize for Literature

The judging panel said Colm Tóibín’s novels and stories imagine their way into the lives and minds of others with amazing empathy and skill.

COUNTY Wexford author, Colm Tóibín, has been awarded the prestigious 2021 David Cohen Prize for Literature

Literature development agency, New Writing North, announced that the Enniscorthy man was unveiled as the winner at the Royal Institute of British Architects, London, at a ceremony streamed online.

Born in 1955, Tóibín started writing when he was 12 and has drawn admiration from countless readers. Widely celebrated and acknowledged as one of Ireland’s most important authors Tóibín’s writing is fêted by readers all over the world.

His work has been translated into more than 30 languages and his output to-date includes 10 novels and 11 works of non-fiction in addition to poetry, collections of short stories and essays, and journalism.

His novel, ‘Brooklyn’, was adapted for film in 2016 while his most recent novel, ‘The Magician’, published in September 2021, reaffirmed his position as one of the greatest living Irish novelists.

Read More

The Chairperson of the judging panel, Hermione Lee, said that chairing the David Cohen prize-judging for the first time gave her enormous pleasure and she was privileged to do so. She said Colm Tóibín was the judges’ unanimous choice and said: “We’re all proud and delighted to be giving him the prize. I think of him as a Renaissance man who can do almost everything with equal brilliance: he’s a novelist, short story writer, playwright, essayist, travel-writer, critic, teacher, journalist and activist for gay rights.”

Ms Lee said Tóibín’s novels and stories imagine their way into the lives and minds of others with amazing empathy and skill.

"He’s a deeply perceptive writer who can also be lethally funny and daringly erotic,” she said. "He’s a truly international figure, and a watchful historian of our times. He’s a beautiful writer of loss and grief, silence and quietness.”

Ms Lee said the Wexford man writes with the intensity of a poet and the lyric rhythms of a musician.

"I have never missed a book by him and every book of his I’ve read has been a revelation. He’s one of the essential writers of our times,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tóibín said he never imagined he would receive such a prestigious award.

“When I attended the inaugural reception for the David Cohen Prize in London in 1993, I did not imagine for a moment that my own writing would ever be honoured in this way,” he said.

"Those who have won the prize in the past are artists whose work I revere,” he added. “I am proud to be among them.”

The David Cohen Prize for Literature is the only prize that is awarded for a whole body of work, not just for one book. The prize is awarded every two years in recognition of a living writer’s lifetime body of work.

Colm Tóibín was awarded at the prize by a panel of judges that in addition to Ms Lee, was composed of Reeta Chakrabarti, Maura Dooley, Peter Kemp and Professor Susheila Nasta FRSL MBE.

Ms Dooley said the experience of reading Colm Tóibín often feels like an old friend drawing close to tell a story.

Describing him as a ‘magician’ she said: “Whatever the form, whether it is criticism, essay, poetry or fiction, Tóibín’s distinctive voice crystallises in a register so compelling, intimate and engrossing that all awareness of his technical accomplishment is masked.”

Peter Kemp said Tóibín is a writer of both exceptional versatility and steady consistency. “With intense immediacy and piercing lucidity, his fiction – especially his masterpiece ‘Brooklyn’ - explores persisting themes such as ways in which home life can support or entrap, uprootings can disturb or vitalise,” he said, while fellow judge, Susheila Nasta, commented: “The more one reads Colm Tóibín, the more his imaginative universe resonates like a haunting piece of music. From the intimate portraits of his Enniscorthy fictions, set in an Ireland riven by conflict and change, to the wider historical and cultural compass of his fictional biographies, a sustained emotional integrity exposes the conflicts of his characters’ lives.”

Established in 1992 and first awarded in 1993, the David Cohen Prize for Literature is one of the UK’s most distinguished literary prizes. It recognises writers who use the English language and are citizens of the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland, encompassing dramatists, as well as novelists, poets and essayists.

Former winners include VS Naipaul, Harold Pinter, William Trevor, Doris Lessing, Seamus Heaney, Hilary Mantel, Tony Harrison, Julian Barnes, Tom Stoppard and, most recently in 2019, Edna O’Brien.

The David Cohen Prize for Literature is a biennial prize of £40,000 and is awarded for a lifetime’s achievement and is donated by the John S Cohen Foundation.

Established in 1965 by David Cohen and his family, the trust supports education, the arts, conservation and the environment. David Cohen died in August, 2019, but the family remains very much involved.