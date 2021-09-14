Visitor restrictions continue at hospital as number of Covid patients increases

WEXFORD General Hospital has seen somewhat of a spike in the numbers of people on site receiving treatment for Covid-19. The latest figures show that 13 people were now hospitalised at Wexford General with the virus, while two people continue to battle in the critical care unit.

As a result of the growing numbers of Covid patients there, hospital management took the difficult decision to re-introduce a ban on visitors, with the only exceptions being people visiting patients at end of life, people visiting patients in critical care, parents visiting children and people assisting confused patients (eg. those with dementia). The hospital has advised that children should not be allowed to visit the hospital at all, even in these circumstances.

In an official statement, hospital management said: “Due to the high levels of Covid-19 in the community and the continued increase of patients attending Wexford General with Covid-19, Hospital Management – on advice of the infection control team within the hospital – are continuing the suspension of visiting to the following wards: Joseph’s, Aidan’s, Florence’s and Bridget’s. As has been the case visiting on compassionate grounds can still be arranged by contacting the Clinical Nurse Manager/Nurse in Charge of the affected wards.”

Meanwhile, in terms of maternity care, partners will still be allowed to attend the 12 and 20 week scans, as well as being there for the labour and birth and will have continued access to daily 30 minute visits.

Manager of Wexford General Hospital Linda O’Leary once again urged anyone eligible who is not yet vaccinated to do so and asked that people avoid attending the Emergency Department other than in a genuine case of emergency.

“We’d ask anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated,” she said. “Also, we’re asking people to consider their care options via their GP or pharmacy before presenting to the Emergency Department. Patients who require urgent care will be prioritised. We would like to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation at this time.”

Despite the increased activity at the hospital, Wexford now has the second lowest 7 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Ireland with 116.9; a rate only bettered by neighbouring Wicklow. The model county saw 175 new cases of the virus between September 3 and 9.

Meanwhile, the latest available breakdown by Local Electoral Area (LEA) for the county, shows that Gorey is still the worst effected area for Covid. In the two week period from August 24 to September 6, Gorey saw 144 cases, followed by Enniscorthy on 108, Wexford on 93, New Ross with 45, Kilmuckridge with 44 and Rosslare fared best with just 40 new cases. It’s worth noting that all LEAs, however, saw a decrease in cases and incidence rate from the previous week.