TY student behind eco-friendly start-up

IT was a transition year project at Coláiste an Átha, Kilmuckridge that gave young self-starter Caitlin Kennedy from Monamolin the idea to create a new business making candles for the eco-conscious customer.

Last year, Caitlin Kennedy came up with the idea of Wool & Wax for her TY Young Enterprise project. Then, along with help from her mother Michelle, she decided to grow the business during lockdown.

‘My friends and I wanted to make candles together but due to the Covid restrictions in place at the time we couldn’t. I felt a bit nervous doing it all by myself, so my mam offered to help out by knitting some beanie hats for me to sell too. That’s where the name Wool & Wax came from,’ she said.

Equipping herself with a candle-making kit, Caitlin started reading articles online and joining Facebook groups to try gather as much information as possible.

‘I wanted my candles to be as eco- conscious as possible and being an animal lover, using cruelty-free and vegan friendly ingredients is really important to me.

‘We make everything by hand, in our home in Monamolin, from designing and printing our own labels, hand pouring our candles, managing social media posts and building our website. We do it all ourselves.’

Caitlin said she couldn’t have done it without the support and help of her family.

‘We currently produce candles, tea lights, reed diffusers, hand and body wash and lotion and room sprays but we are constantly testing and trying new fragrances to add to our range. We’ve already started working on our Christmas Collection.’

As well as selling her products online, two local retailers now also stock Wool & Wax items – The Refillery eco shop in Gorey and The Wilds Café and Lifestyle Store in Enniscorthy.

Starting a business during lockdown wasn’t so bad, according to Caitlin.

‘I was 15 and couldn’t play camogie or spend time with friends so I focused on Wool & Wax instead. My whole family liked to help out at times, even my dad. Focusing on my TY business helped to keep me busy.’

Plans for the business include adding more eco-conscious knitted accessories and home décor items to the range

‘I would also love to see our products stocked in more retailers over the coming year. My goal is to work with one retailer in every town in the south east.’

See www.woolandwax.ie. or visit the Facebook and Instagram shop @woolandwaxwexford.